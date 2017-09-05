SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The latest advisory warns Hurricane Irma remains at a rare Category 5 level, but still too early to know if SC will be impacted

— Attorney General Alan Wilson said SC drops lawsuit threat over Obama-era executive order protecting the children of illegal immigrants

— Former Winthrop University president also drops lawsuit against the school three years after her firing

— State moving to declare a quarantine on all firewood leaving SC unless it is properly treated amid concerns of destructive beetle