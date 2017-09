Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency as Hurricane Irma moves closer to the South Atlantic coast

— SC National Guard is not yet activated, but units sent to help after Hurricane Harvey are returning

— State lawmakers say they’re ready to take on newly-released audit detailing problems with failed nuclear project

— Beaufort County senator and former chief of staff for Gov. Sanford decides if he’ll run for governor himself