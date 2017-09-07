You are here:Gov. McMaster cancels overseas trade trip due to Irma

Gov. McMaster cancels overseas trade trip due to Irma

Gov. Henry McMaster has canceled a fundraiser and an overseas trade trip due to Hurricane Irma’s possible impact on South Carolina.

According to The State Newspaper, McMaster had planned on going to Frankfurt, Germany next week for an economic development trip. He was scheduled to leave Sunday for meetings with industry executives on potentially attracting their business to South Carolina.

It would have been McMaster’s first time leading an overseas economic development trip as governor. His predecessors Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford made similar trips during their time in office.

A state Department of Commerce spokeswoman said Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt is still planning to go on the Germany trade trip and will remain through Thursday or Friday of next week.

McMaster also canceled a reelection fundraiser on his behalf scheduled in St. Louis on Saturday.