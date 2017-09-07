The new school year in South Carolina brings lot of positives, but also the possibility of bullying

A new school year underway brings lot of opportunities, but also the possibility of bullying.

Dr. Jerry Byrd of the Greenville Health System told South Carolina Radio Network children who are being bullied need to tell a parent. “To seek out someone talk to an adult, if they’re talking to their parents about it, it might be helpful,” said Byrd.

He said a child with a group of pals is a good deterrent. “Making sure they’re with friends and they’re there together. It also offers an opportunity for witnesses too,” Byrd said.

Byrd said that children who are being bullied need to confront their intimidator. “In a firm voice say this is not allowed. I’m not going to tolerate this. It’s inappropriate. If you continue do this I’m going to have to seek out an adult. Most times bullies don’t expect somebody standing up to them,” said Byrd.

He said that the parents of a bully needs to know what their child is doing and deal with it in an appropriate manner.