Governor delays evacuation decision until Friday evening forecast

Gov. Henry McMaster has held off on ordering evacuations along the South Carolina coast, saying Friday he wants to wait until the latest National Weather Service forecast later in the evening before sticking to his original plan for evacuations Saturday morning.

The governor’s decision came as the latest NWS forecasts showed Hurricane Irma’s expected path moving further west than believed earlier in the week. He emphasized the order would still take effect 10 a.m. Saturday morning if it does happen. As of Friday afternoon, the storm’s center is expected to pass through Florida and Georgia, rather than coming ashore in South Carolina.

However, the governor said he has not ruled out evacuations for any part of the coast yet. He reasoned the storm’s path could shift again as it turns north this weekend.

“You never know where a hurricane is going to go,” McMaster told reporters in his afternoon briefing. “We could wake up in the morning and it could’ve doubled back on us, for all that we know.”

Even if the storm sticks to its route, western South Carolina remains in the “cone” that the National Weather Service uses for the center’s possible path. The state could still experience severe wind, rain and power outages from a Category 2 or 3 hurricane passing through Georgia on Monday and Tuesday.

The governor did announce he had partially revealed his executive order requiring healthcare facilities in the state’s coastal counties to evacuate patients. Instead, the order was narrowed Friday to only cover those facilities in Beaufort and Jasper counties. The governor also clarified the storm’s shift means he no longer expects a statewide order closing all schools or government offices. Those decisions will be left to local governments.

McMaster said he will trust his team after getting the latest NWS data around 5 p.m. Friday evening. His staff told reporters to expect an update around 6 p.m.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of recent experience with these kind of things,” McMaster said. “Both with the floods and a hurricane (Matthew). And we’re as prepared as we can be.”

McMaster said all personnel remain in position Friday, in case the evacuation does happen.