Governor orders evacuation of coastal barrier islands along SC’s south coast

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the evacuation of eight barrier islands along South Carolina’s south coast, worried about potential storm surge and wind dangers despite Hurricane Irma’s movement away from the state.

McMaster ordered the mandatory evacuations of all barrier islands in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties effective 10 a.m. Saturday. Most notable among those islands are Hilton Head, Edisto Beach and the Fripp Island resort community. Lane reversals will only occur in those affected counties.

“Weather is unpredictable,” the governor said. “We are making our best judgment based on the best judgment of many professionals throughout these states and based on the history of what prior storms have done.”

The latest National Weather Service forecasts Friday evening predict Irma’s center will come ashore in Florida, before following the length of the panhandle into Georgia. Meteorologists believe it will weaken along its path, but still be a tropical storm by the time its eastern side potentially passes over western South Carolina.

National Weather Service forecaster John Quagliariello told reporters, if the hurricane’s trajectory stays on its current predicted path, the South Coast will likely face storm surges up to 8 feet and winds up to 75 miles per hour on Monday. But he emphasized the situation could still change for better or for worse over the weekend.

The islands covered by the order are Daufuskie, Edisto Beach, Fripp, Harbor, Hilton Head, Hunting, Knowles and Tullifiny islands. Emergency officials did not have immediate numbers on those affected, but the combined Census population of the islands is more than 42,000 residents.

Daufuskie Island is only accessible by boat. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Neil Baxley said the ferry will operate until noon Sunday. Among the island’s 400 residents, roughly 100 remained through Hurricane Matthew last year without any injuries.

McMaster’s order came after a lengthy conference call with counties on Friday evening. The governor had indicated on Thursday he would set evacuations to begin Saturday afternoon, but did not want to commit on particular counties until meteorologists were more certain of the storm’s path.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Irma was a Category 4 storm moving through the Caribbean between Cuba and the Bahamas. Forecasters expect it to come ashore in South Florida early Sunday morning.