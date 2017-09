Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The latest hurricane forecasts are out, and it’s looking much less likely — but still possible– SC will be directly hit by Hurricane Irma

— The state could still see strong 75 MPH winds under the current trajectory

— Closures are still planned in the Lowcountry and Midlands due to the storm

— Darlington County authorities are investigating a fire death they now believe was a homicide