SC’s GOP senators split vote on debt ceiling

Both of South Carolina’s GOP senators split on the vote to raise the debt ceiling last week in a package which would also keep the federal government operating until Dec. 8.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham voted against the package. His counterpart U.S. Sen. Tim Scott voted for it.

Scott said he voted for the plan because it included a $15.25 billion aid package for Hurricane Harvey recovery.

The Post and Courier newspaper reports Graham said he supported Harvey relief, but that conrtinuing to have budget cycles through repeated short-term fixes is continuing bad practice.

Some Republicans wanted a longer period of lifting the debt limit by as much as 18 months. The GOP wanted the nation’s debt limit to the raised so it would not become a campaign issue in the 2018 mid-term election.