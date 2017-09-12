Thief robs West Ashley pawnshop during Tropical Storm Irma

Someone took advantage of Tropical Storm Irma Monday evening to break into a Charleston pawnshop and made off with $2,000 worth of jewelry.

According to The Post and Courier, the burglary was reported at Lowcountry Pawn and Jewelry in the West Ashley community around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a bystander saw a man dressed in all black running out of the door of the shop. Deputies found that the front door was broken out and two glass jewelry cases were wrecked. They found some of the jewelry near the store.

A K-9 was brought in, but the search was stopped due to the bad weather. No arrests have been made

Other law enforcement agencies in that area said they did not have any reports of burglaries or looting to homes or businesses during Irma.