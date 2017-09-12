Town of Wagener loses town hall roof to TS Irma’s winds

Strong winds from Tropical Storm Irma blew the roof off the Wagener Town Hall in Aiken County on Monday.

Mayor Mike Miller said a resident alerted him Monday afternoon that sheet metal had been knocked off the building’s roof. When he investigated, Miller said he realized much of the roof had fallen onto the town’s small adjoining museum.

“Fifty percent of it is gone,” Miller told South Carolina Radio Network. “And it landed on top of the museum and bashed that roof in, too. So water’s everywhere in the town hall.”

He also said the hole in the roof was too extensive to cover with a tarp. Town employees have moved paperwork, furniture and museum artifacts to prevent further water damage.

Wagener is a small town of about 800 people located roughly 20 miles northeast of Aiken and 30 miles southwest of Columbia. Aiken County experienced heavy winds and rain as Irma’s center moved through Georgia on Monday. Utilities serving the county reported nearly 10,000 outages during the height of the storm.

Miller said he thinks the town got through Irma relatively unscathed, with the notable exception of its government offices.

“It certainly turned out to be not as bad as they were thinking it was going to be, but it was bad for us,” he chuckled. “It was terrible for us.”