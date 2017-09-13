SCE&G hopes to have all Irma power outages restored by weekend

A South Carolina utility warns It will be a day or two before all power is restored in the Midlands and the end of the weekend before all power is on in the Lowcountry after the two regions were buffeted by Tropical Storm Irma on Monday.

SCE&G senior vice president of retail operations Keller Kissam says crews are working 24 hours a day and will continue until everything is restored. “Our commitment is unending and we will not stop until the very last person on our system has their power restored,” Kissam said at a press conference Tuesday at the company headquarters in Cayce.

Kissam said some homes were damaged in the storm and that the owner would have to have them repaired before power could be restored to them.

“Some because of structural damage in different places won’t be able to receive power until that repair is able to be made,” Kissam said.

He said some lines were destroyed in the storm, which means they must be entire;y rebuilt. “We apologize for the inconvenience the power outages have caused you and your family.”

Most of the outages were caused by trees and limbs which fell on power lines during wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.