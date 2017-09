Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— About 35,000 customers remain without power in South Carolina two days after Tropical Storm Irma

— Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort County will likely remain closed for the rest of the year due to storm damage

— Lindsey Graham is among a group of GOP senators introducing a longshot attempt to roll back the Affordable Care Act

— Jail nurse and her husband accused of operating a meth lab in their Gaffney home