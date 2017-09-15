Pipe fabrication facility to close in Laurens, costing 250 jobs

A large Texas-based engineering corporation has confirmed it will close a pipe fabrication facility in Laurens, impacting 250 employees.

“After careful evaluation, CB&I has decided to close the facility for economic reasons,” CB&I spokeswoman Gentry Brann said in an email. “We expect the closure to happen by the end of March 2018 and have given notice to the approximately 250 employees at the site as of (Friday) morning. ”

WSPA-TV first reported the plan on Friday.

CB&I acquired the plant as part of its 2013 merger with Shaw Group. The Laurens County Council approved a June 2015 fee-in-lieu agreement on the condition that the company invest $4.4 million and create 56 additional jobs.

The Laurens plant was involved in expansion construction at the ill-fated VC Summer nuclear plant, fabricating piping spools for the reactors. VC Summer’s operator South Carolina Electric & Gas has blamed CB&I for delays in the reactor design and construction. A Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspection team found issues with the plant’s quality assurance program in 2015.

Brann did not respond to a follow-up question on whether VC Summer’s failure played a role in the plant’s closure.