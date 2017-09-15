SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State legislators grilled SCE&G executives over a confidential report showing the utility was well-aware of issues with its failing nuclear project

— A children’s rights group says South Carolina remains far behind where it needs to be in reforming its child welfare system

— Myrtle Beach police said an officer shot and killed an armed man early Friday morning

— SC’s chief insurance regulator urged senators to continue funding subsidies for those buying plans on the private market