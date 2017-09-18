Gov. McMaster says he’s reviewing Graham-Cassidy Obamacare replacement bill

Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he is looking over U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal to replace Obamacare, but did not commit to support it.

McMaster told The Post and Courier after an appearance at a criminal justice conference that he is reviewing Graham’s proposal, but said anything would be better than the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans derisively call “Obamacare.”

McMaster said he has talked with Sen. Graham and Vice President Mike Pence and that he is reviewing it very closely.

Graham is co-sponsor of the bill with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La, that would give federal health care funding to states in the form of block grants. It would also eliminate the current mandate requiring individuals and businesses of at least 50 employees carry health insurance or face a fine. The proposed legislation also slows Medicaid spending.

Many states, including South Carolina, did not expand Medicaid eligibility under Obamacare and so would benefit from more federal money under the proposal.