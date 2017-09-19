SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Education officials say reducing SC’s worsening teacher shortage will require major changes from lawmakers

— Deputies found an infant’s remains while serving an eviction notice at a Fountain Inn apartment complex

— Planned Parenthood supporters submit more than 6,000 petitions to the Governor’s Office against a ban on state money going to abortion clinics

— Volvo is reported to be expanding plans for its future plant in Berkeley County, even though it hasn’t finished building its original site