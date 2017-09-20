Appeals court rejects Dylann Roof’s effort to fire attorneys based on ethnic background

A federal appeals court rejected a request by convicted Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof to fire his attorneys.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals did not give a reason in its brief ruling Tuesday. Roof is appealing his January death sentence conviction for the killings of nine people during a Bible study at the Charleston church.

Roof had filed a handwritten request with the appeals court, asking to fire his court-appointed attorneys because one is Jewish and the other is of Indian descent. In the letter, Roof claimed his white supremacist views mean it is impossible for his attorneys to share his interests. He also said he could not trust two attorneys “who are my political and biological enemies.”

Roof also ditched his court-appointed attorneys during his trial and instead represented himself. He said his attorneys wanted to attempt a mental illness defense, while he wanted his actions to speak for themselves. Roof hardly put up any defense. He did not call witnesses or deny the charges, instead saying he felt he had to kill the black churchgoers.

The attorneys are not from South Carolina, instead working in the Federal Public Defender office.