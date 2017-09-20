Report: Eclipse was biggest tourism event in SC history

A new report indicates last month’s eclipse was the largest single tourism-related event in South Carolina history.

The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism released parts of the report Wednesday, noting roughly 1.6 million people traveled across South Carolina to get inside the eclipse’s path of totality. The agency said that number was almost evenly divided between travelers from out of state and South Carolina residents who drove to be inside the path. In all, that meant a $269 million economic impact, SCPRT said.

“Our entire tourism industry in South Carolina is $20.2 billion,” agency spokeswoman Dawn Dawson-House said. “And this one event over three days was a $269 million impact.”

The visitation numbers and impacts were derived from a model combining data from STR, Inc. (which usually tracks occupancy,) the SMARI Survey of SC Eclipse Travelers and SCPRT’s room inventory database. The survey was conducted in states along the Eastern seaboard which traditionally have high concentrations of visitors who travel to South Carolina on vacation. It did not factor international visitors.

While the eclipse’s totality path moved across the United States from Oregon to the Atlantic, South Carolina was considered one of the more popular spots given its proximity to major cities along the East Coast. Dawson-House said South Carolina also had the benefit of the eclipse passing directly over its three biggest metropolitan areas — Charleston, Columbia and Greenville.

“It was all across the state,” she said. “From the mountains, to the sea, through our heartland, in almost every community except our fringe regions. It was free and there were so many places where you could see the eclipse.”

The early report said “most” of the 800,000 out-of-state travelers stayed overnight in the state. Dawson-House said she did not know the percentage among those surveyed who stayed in a hotel. The full report itself will not be available until October, she told South Carolina Radio Network.

Nearly half of out-of-staters surveyed (48 percent) said they traveled to a specific venue, such as a park, to watch the eclipse. About a quarter of all travelers said they attended an organized event during the eclipse.