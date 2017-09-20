SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A Lexington County elementary school teacher placed on administrative leave after Ku Klux Klan homework assignment

— Two state senators proposing new monument for the State House grounds that would honor an escaped slave who became a congressman

— A new report indicates last month’s eclipse was the largest tourist event in state history

— The director of SC’s special needs agency says it’s trying to better catch mismanagement among county-level offices and providers