Tony Dungy to help South Carolina Department of Social Services

An NFL Hall of Famer is set to help South Carolina recruit foster families.

According to The State newspaper, former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy is planning stops across South Carolina and will be in a statewide marketing campaign that promotes adoption and foster parenting.

Dungy is the national spokesman for “All-Pro Dad” which is teaming up with the state Department of Social Services (DSS) to raise awareness about adoption and foster family recruitment.

The newspaper reports the campaign will cost DSS $250,000. It will include TV and radio advertising, billboards and op-ed content by Dungy and DSS Director Susan Alford. Dungy is providing his time pro bono, according to DSS.

DSS said that, as of Sept. 1, South Carolina has 1,626 foster homes. It needs 1,310 more to handle children in state custody.