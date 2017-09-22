Prosecutors still deciding whether to seek death penalty against Conway bank robbery suspect

A North Carolina man charged in a Conway bank robbery that left two employees dead could be facing the death penalty.

WMBF-TV reports 32-year-old Brandon Council is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on October 3 at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence. A federal grand jury returned a multiple-count indictment for Council on Wednesday.

During a hearing Thursday, the presiding magistrate asked prosecutors if they intend to pursue the death penalty against Council. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson indicated his office had not decided.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Council, of Wilson, North Carolina, was charged with armed bank robbery that results in death, use of a weapon in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.

Council is accused of robbing the CresCom Bank in Conway on Aug. 21. An indictment handed down Wednesday states Council pulled out revolver shortly after entering the bank and shot bank teller Donna Major, killing her. The indictment then says Council went into a back office and fatally shot the bank’s manager Kathryn Skeen as she hid under a desk.

Council could get life without the possibility of parole if the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s decides against a capital case.