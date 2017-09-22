USC international law professor: Haley performance excellent for first big test in UN role

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, now U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, was thrust in the international spotlight this week with the situation in North Korea.

University of South Carolina international law professor Joel Samuels told South Carolina Radio Network that he thinks she did well. “She has done a very good job of marshaling international support using diplomacy to bring together a collation on the security council,” said Samuels.

Samuels said the former governor did well given her lack of major diplomatic experience. “It’s been a very impressive show by her as a relatively new player on the international stage and as ambassador to the United Nations,” said Samuels.

Haley’s role has grown in terms of being President Trump’s foreign policy voice, having to respond after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan Sept. 14, which furthered tensions in the region and world and sparked new debate about diplomatic solutions.

President Trump was also at the U.N. this week where he addressed the General Assembly.

Haley’s visible role has also fueled speculation that she could eventually replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has tried to stay out of the spotlight since taking the job. However, both Haley and Tillerson have repeatedly denied this.