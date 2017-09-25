Charleston region’s economy growing the fastest in South Carolina

According to new report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Charleston region’s economy is growing at a faster rate this decade than any other South Carolina metro area.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the data shows the Charleston-North Charleston metro economy grew at a 15.2 percent between 2011 and 2016. The area includes Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

The inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) — or the total value of goods and services produced within the region — totaled just under $34 billion in 2016.

Greenville’s region, which is heavily industrialized, still has the state’s s largest economy. The region had a GDP of nearly $35.8 billion. The Columbia metro area is second at about $35.3 billion.

The economy in the Charleston region grew at 3.1 percent last year, nearly double the 1.7 percent national average.