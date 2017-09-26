SC moves death row inmates out of Lowcountry and into Columbia prison

South Carolina’s prisons agency revealed Tuesday it has moved its death row facilities out of a rural Dorchester County town and closer to the state’s execution chamber in Columbia.

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said 37 inmates were transferred from the Lieber Correctional Institution near the town of Ridgeville to the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia. Stirling said the move makes it more efficient for corrections officers and employees to staff the facility and travel with the inmates to court or hospitals in an emergency.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make our institutions safer, thereby making the public safer,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “We had some availability in Kirkland in Columbia, which has a lot more resources.”

The agency originally moved inmates to Lieber in 1997. The thinking at the time was that the staff responsible for executions should not be the same ones seeing the inmates on a daily basis.

Proximity to death row is a moot point in South Carolina for now. The state has not executed an inmate since 2011, after European-owned pharmaceutical companies refused to continue providing execution drugs for lethal injections. State law allows an inmate to select his or her manner of death, so an inmate could still choose to die by electric chair without the drugs.