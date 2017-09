Included in evening’s final newscast:

— Environmental groups hammered Santee Cooper and SCE&G for staying the course on nuclear energy as V.C. Summer expansion fell apart

— Meanwhile, state police confirmed they are investigating SCE&G and parent company SCANA after House leaders’ request

— SC’s latest high-school graduates outpaced their peers nationally on the SAT college entrance exam

— Recreational shellfish harvesting season has been delayed two weeks after hurricane damage