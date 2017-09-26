South Carolina students outpace nation on SAT scores

South Carolina’s latest high-school graduates slightly outpaced their peers nationally on the SAT college entrance exam, according to the latest numbers released by the state Department of Education.

Slightly less than half of the class of 2017 (46 percent) took the SAT last school year, averaging a score of 1058 out of a possible 1600 points. The state’s 2017 scores are four points higher than the national average of 1054 points.

“Our continued success on these rigorous college and career readiness assessments is the result of the hard work and preparation of our students, parents, and educators,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman in the release.

The College Board redesigned its SAT test this past year, focusing more on evidence-based reading and writing (ERW) and math. The state’s average ERW score was 539, eight points higher than the national average. However, South Carolina’s math score was five points below the national average at 518.

South Carolina’s average was slightly below the national average on the old test last year.

African American student participation accounted for 28% of all test takers which is more than double the national participation rate of 14%.