DMV chief to serve as SC’s civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army

Department of Motor Vehicles executive director Kevin Shwedo has been named as South Carolina’s Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA).

According to The State newspaper, Shwedo was sworn in this week at the Pentagon for the civilian job. The CASA’s office is a liaison between the state and the Army and to promote good relations and advise on regional issues that deal with South Carolina’s military installations.

Shwedo’s job in would mean ensuring the Army keeps in place the nearly the nearly 7,000 jobs it has at Fort Jackson in Columbia and the other military bases and operations throughout South Carolina.

Shwedo served as a battalion commander at Fort Jackson from 1995-1997, as a brigade commander from 2000-2002 and as deputy commander from 2007 until his retirement in 2011.

CASAs serve a two-year term without pay, with eligibility of renewing that term four times.