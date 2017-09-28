Former DJJ officer admits illegally ‘hogtying’ teen inmates at SC facility

A former supervisor at a South Carolina youth prison pleaded guilty this week after she admitted ordering guards to hog-tie two inmates because they made too much noise.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Nicole Samples ordered Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officers to tie teen inmates’ arms to their legs and left on their stomachs for two hours as punishment. Prosecutors said Lt. Samples personally helped in the hogtying of at least one youth in the New Year’s Day incident and oversaw the other. DJJ policy bans the use of restraints as punishment and specifically forbids “hogtying.”

U.S. attorney’s Office said Samples pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to two counts of deprivation of civil rights. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count when she is sentenced at a later date.

A DJJ spokesman said Samples was an assistant unit manager at the agency’s main prison in Columbia at the time of the Jan. 1 incident. She was suspended without pay two weeks later and fired Feb. 2.