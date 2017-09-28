SC National Guard engineers headed to Puerto Rico

Gov. Henry McMaster is sending South Carolina National Guard troops and equipment to Puerto Rico.

In a release Thursday, the Governor’s Office said about 150 troops from the 178th Engineer Battalion of Rock Hill and the 122nd Engineer Battalion from Edgefield are heading to the territory to assist in the weeks after Hurricane Maria tore through.

Engineers began arriving Thursday at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover.

“It is an inspiration to see South Carolinians answer the call of duty, without hesitation, to help our neighbors in need,” McMaster said in the statement. “The people of Puerto Rico have had our thoughts and prayers throughout this devastating and trying time, and now they will have the dedicated men and women of South Carolina’s Army National Guard working side by side with them to restore their home and get them back on their feet. Peggy and I ask that all South Carolinians join us in praying for our men and women in uniform and for the people of Puerto Rico.”

The units are part of a multi-state Engineer Task Force comprised of a total of 750 soldiers from the North Carolina, Louisiana and New York Army national guards. They will help clear roads and restore infrastructure in those areas cut off by the storm.

Puerto Rico was hit first by Hurricane Irma and then by wrecked by Maria.