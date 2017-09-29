South Carolina Supreme Court to reconsider water usage by mega-farms

The South Carolina Supreme Court dealt huge farms that take billions of gallons of water from rivers a setback this week.

The State newspaper reports the court is going to reconsider its July 19 decision that upheld a section of a state law that allows big corporate farms to take huge amounts of water from rivers without state permits and with very little oversight.

Critics said the special treatment for agriculture, which is not given to other industries, are unlawful and need to be changed to protect rivers from being destroyed.

The court’s 3-1 decision to reconsider the case means that the court could change its July decision. If that happens it eventually could result in more controls on big corporate farms by requiring state permits to irrigate their crops with large amounts of river water.