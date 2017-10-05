Dept. of Corrections says McCormick prison secured again after some inmates climb onto roof

South Carolina prison officials say they have secured a maximum-security facility after several inmates were able to climb its roof Wednesday.

The state Department of Corrections said officers were able to secure a housing unit at McCormick Correctional Institution roughly four hours after it first made the disturbance public. The McCormick County Emergency Services said late Wednesday afternoon that several inmates had tried to escape. The state agency gave little additional information, beyond stating the incident was contained to a single unit.

Officials did not say what sparked the riot, although the agency had indicated earlier this week it was under a boil water advisory after a water line broke.

A spokesman told The Associated Press a handful of inmates climbed atop the unit’s roof during the riot. The dorm houses 38 inmates but it’s not clear how many were involved in the incident. By the time officers restored order, the Corrections Department said one inmate suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was confined to one housing unit and did not impact the entire prison, the Department of Corrections said in a tweet.

McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Starnes said no inmates were able to completely escape the facility Wednesday. McCormick is a maximum-security prison located near its namesake town roughly 70 miles west of Columbia and 35 miles north of Augusta, Georgia.