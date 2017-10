Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The University of South Carolina confirms a student died from suicide in the school’s social studies building

— A former Union County group home manager is accused of stealing from several disabled residents

— Lowcountry authorities say they made more than 50 arrests in the Charleston area as part of a months-long anti-opioid operation

— A second person has been arrested in shooting death of a Michigan man outside a Greenville hotel last week