No date for upper Don Holt Bridge painting to restart after July tarp collapse

It will be at least another month before painting resumes along the topside of the Don Holt Bridge, where tarps and cables fell onto cars during a severe July storm.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said paint containment tarps collapse trapped a dozen cars and closed the bridge more than 12 hours. A report released last month by the forensic firm Applied Building Sciences (ABS) said a sudden storm caught a contractor’s paint crew off-guard and led to the failure of a gigantic tarp used to prevent paint or other debris from falling onto traffic. The report said nearly 1.7 inches of rain fell within an hour in the area. The team speculated the weight of an inch of water atop the tarp cause the wire rope chokers to fail.

The Post and Courier now reports the work will restart again when the approves the use of a new paint containment system

Tarps were being used as dropcloths to keep paint from falling on cars when they collapsed onto eight vehicles during rush-hour traffic on July 19.

Painting has not occurred along the top of the bridge since the incident, but painting continues on its underside.

The Don Holt Bridge along Interstate 526 links North Charleston and the Mount Pleasant region over the Cooper River.