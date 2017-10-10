More than $12 million in counterfeit water bottles seized at Port of Charleston

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations at the Port of Charleston seized counterfeit water bottles in five separate incidents over the summer.

CBP said in a release that shipments of nearly 346,000 stainless-steel water bottles came into the port on five shipments from China. Each shipment was destined for a California based drinkware distributor.

The agency said analysis of the shipments suggested that the cargo warranted further scrutiny. In each case, the importer was unable to provide requested paperwork demonstrating the manufacturer of the goods was authorized to use a unique bottle shape currently patented and trademarked by the S’Well Bottle Company.

Officials contacted S’Well Bottle and a company representative confirmed that their design was being used without permission.

The release does not identify the company which imported the bottles through Charleston.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the goods seized was valued at more than $12.3 million.