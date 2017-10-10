Second Democrat entering race for South Carolina governor

A second Democratic candidate is set to enter next year’s governor’s race.

Charleston businessman and progressive activist Phil Noble said he will make an official announcement Wednesday. His announcement comes less than a week after State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, became the first candidate to announce a run for the party’s nomination next year.

“I’m running for governor because our state needs big change and real reform, right now,” he said in a brief email confirming a report by The Post and Courier. “As the State House corruption scandals and the SCE&G nuclear mess have proven – there is a disease of corruption that is infecting our politics. This disease is contagious and spreading. The tragedy of this corruption is that it keeps us from having what we want and deserve – world class schools, safe roads and good jobs. Only an independent outsider can bring real reform that will move our state forward.”

Noble ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 1994 and unsuccessfully for state Democratic Party chairman in 2011.

According to his website, he has been involved in the civic life of South Carolina for over 35 years and that he started three South Carolina non-profit groups, the Palmetto Project, One Laptop Per Child South Carolina and EnvisionSC. He also led the SC New Democrats.

Four Republicans are running; Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, Charleston attorney and former state Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill.