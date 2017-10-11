McMaster and challenger in virtual fundraising tie for 2018 race

A challenger against Gov. Henry McMaster has once again outraised the incumbent Republican.

Former state Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton reported raising nearly $603,000 between July 1 and September 30, slightly edging out the McMaster campaign’s reported $568,000. Templeton has also nearly caught up with McMaster in cash on hand ($1.89 million vs. $1.85 million).

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, who announced his candidacy in July, reported raising $52,000 for the quarter. Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill reported $36,500. Bryant reported $290,000 cash on hand, while McGill had less than $2,400 left over.

Democratic candidates have gotten into the race relatively late. Both State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, and business consultant/activist Phil Noble announced their campaigns this month.

McMaster moved into the Governor’s Office in January after his predecessor Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become United Nations ambassador. He hopes to benefit from an early endorsement of then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016. Trump will appear at a Greenville fundraiser with McMaster on Monday.

The party primaries will be held in June. If no candidate wins a majority vote, the top two vote-getters will meet again in a runoff election two weeks later.