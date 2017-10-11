South Carolina Radio Network

McMaster and challenger in virtual fundraising tie for 2018 race

Catherine Templeton (File)

A challenger against Gov. Henry McMaster has once again outraised the incumbent Republican.

Former state Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton reported raising nearly $603,000 between July 1 and September 30, slightly edging out the McMaster campaign’s reported $568,000. Templeton has also nearly caught up with McMaster in cash on hand ($1.89 million vs. $1.85 million).

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, who announced his candidacy in July, reported raising $52,000 for the quarter. Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill reported $36,500. Bryant reported $290,000 cash on hand, while McGill had less than $2,400 left over.

 

Democratic candidates have gotten into the race relatively late. Both State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, and business consultant/activist Phil Noble announced their campaigns this month.

Gov. Henry McMaster. (Image: SC Governor’s Office)

McMaster moved into the Governor’s Office in January after his predecessor Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become United Nations ambassador. He hopes to benefit from an early endorsement of then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016. Trump will appear at a Greenville fundraiser with McMaster on Monday.

The party primaries will be held in June. If no candidate wins a majority vote, the top two vote-getters will meet again in a runoff election two weeks later.


