Charleston region home sales drop in September

Home sales in the Charleston region may be showing signs of slowing down.

The Post and Courier reports preliminary data released Thursday by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors illustrates that sales fell in September for the second month in a row. Residential transactions fell 12.6 percent last month from September 2016.

Thursday’s news comes after a 3.2 percent year-over-year drop reported in August after small sales increases in June and July. It was the first decline for home sales in the Charleston market region since July 2016.

According to the newspaper, 1,422 residential properties were sold last month at a $256,355 median price. That’s an average price increase of $13,457 from the same time last year.

So far this year, 14,142 homes have been sold in the Charleston region at an average price of $250,000. That’s an increase of about four percent more than last year’s pace.

With the exception of 57 properties, those numbers are for sales in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.