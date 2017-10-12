Cleaning products company moves headquarters from Charlotte into SC

A Charlotte-based cleaning products company will make the short jump into South Carolina.

Diversey announced Wednesday it will move its corporate headquarters into the Lakemont Business Park, close to the border near Fort Mill. The state Department of Commerce said 400 jobs will move into York County.

“Our new state-of-the-art campus will provide the best infrastructure, with the latest digital technologies and lab tools, to create a thriving environment for our employees and attract new talent,” President and CEO Ilham Kadri said in the announcement.

Diversey’s new 100,000-square-foot offices will open early next year, according to the release. Hiring will begin by the end of December.

The company has changed ownership several times since its founding in 1923. Its headquarters moved to Charlotte from the Great Lakes region after North Carolina-based Sealed Air acquired it in 2011. Sealed Air then sold Diversey to investment group Bain Capital earlier this year and Bain spun off Diversey once again into a separate, independent business last month.

The company said some of the 400 jobs will be transferred from the current headquarters and existing offices in Wisconsin.