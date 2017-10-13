Five short films will be made and screened in Myrtle Beach

Five short films will be made in Myrtle Beach and screened for a special festival next year.

Myrtle Beach Film Institute founder Jerry Dalton told South Carolina Radio Network that the films will kick off The 13th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival in April 2018.

“We will have these films shown in two-hour block on opening night,” he said.

A casting call is being held for the films on Saturday. Dalton said it’s a chance for someone who wants to be in one of the films. “You have the Internet, which everybody can be on,” he said. “Some people can be on TV, very few people get on the big screen. So, it’s quite an opportunity to be involved in.”

He said the parts are not paid roles, but are still a great way to start a film resume. “We’re doing an open casting for people who would like the opportunity to be on the big screen,” Dalton said.

The 13th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival returns to the Market Common on April 16-21, 2018.