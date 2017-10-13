SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Four Air Force airmen stationed in Sumter are accused of spray-painting satanic graffiti on a historic church

— A York County father is in jail after authorities say he tried to suffocate his one-year-old child

— Santee Cooper says it will slash its budget by $40 million a year in an attempt to save money after its abandoned nuclear construction project

— Myrtle Beach planners are using a new online system to prepare for hurricanes and potential flooding