South Carolina submarine could become artificial reef in Florida

A World War II submarine on display at Patriots Point could soon be turned into an artificial reef off the Florida coast. Now a South Carolina clothing company is offering its financial support for the project.

According to The Post and Courier, Salt Life, owned by Greenville-based Delta Apparel, said it is teaming up with a group raising money to move the U.S.S. Clamagore from the Mount Pleasant attraction to an underwater location near Palm Beach, Florida.

The company Artificial Reefs International said its goal is to get things started in the beginning of the new year.

Patriots Point has said it does not have the money to do needed repairs on the Clamagore without jeopardizing renovation efforts on its flagship vessel USS Yorktown aircraft carrier.

That includes raising $3 million to clean up the sub’s interior to meet environmental standards, including removing toxic chemicals or oil.

The move would need to be approved by the Navy, which still owns the Clamagore.