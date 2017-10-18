Treasurer’s Office offering college savings prize via ‘Future Scholar Holler’

The “Future Scholar Holler” Facebook Sweepstakes deadline is Friday for parents to post a public photo to their personal Facebook page of their child or family decked out in USC or Clemson gear with the hashtag “#FutureScholarHoller.”

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis told South Carolina Radio Network that it’s a unique way to win a future scholar contribution. “Future Scholar Holler is a lot of fun, but it’s about serious things here,” he said. “The college debt is such a drag on our economy. Especially for those who graduate from school with that debt.”

The sweepstakes will award winning Clemson University and University of South Carolina football fans game tickets, memorabilia signed by the coaches and $529 in Future Scholar college savings.

Entrants must be the parent or guardian of a current or potential Future Scholar beneficiary, who must be a legal South Carolina resident under age 18. There is a limit of one entry per participant, and participants must “like” the Office of South Carolina State Treasurer’s official Facebook page to qualify. Winners will be announced on Facebook on October 23.

“The Future Scholar program is designed to help people live the life of their dreams and not their debt,” Loftis said. “Future Scholar Holler is just a great fun way to get people started earlier,” Loftis said.

The treasurer’s office said no state funds are used for this sweepstakes or in the marketing of the Future Scholar program.