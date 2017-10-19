SCANA says it shouldn’t be responsible for contractors’ laid-off workers’ claims

Private utility SCANA Corporation argues it should be removed from a lawsuit filed in after its failed VC Summer nuclear expansion project was abandoned this summer.

The Post and Courier reports the company made the assertion as part of new filings made this week in federal court.

The parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) argues it is not responsible for how the construction contractors it hired later handled layoffs.

Several lawsuits have been filed by former workers contending they are owed extra pay because they were not given notice of the project’s upcoming cancellation.

SCANA and its partner state-owned utility Santee Cooper decided to abandon the nuclear expansion after mounting costs despite $9 billion already spent, delays and the bankruptcy of lead contractor Westinghouse. The decision led to roughly 5,000 layoffs and many lawsuits from customers, suppliers and investors.

Meanwhile a federal grand jury, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the State Law Enforcement Division are all investigating the project’s failure.