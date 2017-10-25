Former TV news anchor wins seat in SC House

A former Myrtle Beach TV news anchor will become the newest member of the Statehouse after his win in a special election Tuesday night.

Republican candidate Tim McGinnis resigned from WPDE-TV in February so he could focus on a new restaurant he opened with his wife. But then the House District 56 seat came open after former State Rep. Mike Ryhal announced in August he would leave office due to family issues.

“Something I’d always wanted to do after being an armchair quarterback in politics for many years was get involved myself,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “I feel like I know the people, have the relationships and a decent grasp in what’s happening in Columbia. And I’m happy to serve.”

McGinnis won nearly 67 percent of the roughly 1,700 votes in Tuesday’s special election, defeating chiropractor Dwyer Scott and student Adam Miller. No Democratic candidate filed for the race in the conservative district, which means McGinnis faces no opponent in the January 2 special election

It was the first campaign for all three candidates.

House District 56 covers Carolina Forest, Wampee and other northwest Myrtle Beach suburbs. It came open after Ryhal indicated he would step down from office in August. Ryhal did not explain his reasons beyond stating it was due to “family reasons” and came after “careful and prayerful consideration.”