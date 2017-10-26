Report: African-American and Hispanic children remain disadvantaged in SC

The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2017 Race for Results: Building a Path to Opportunity for All Children report finds that South Carolina’s children trailing national outcomes of child well-being within every racial and ethnic group.

Children’s Trust CEO Sue Williams told South Carolina Radio Network that the report looked at various facts and statistics. “It looks at a point in time of data,” she said. “So, it’s how many kids graduated high school, how many children are living in poverty, those kind of things. At any one year it’s just a point in time when they look at data. And the important thing for all their data is to look at trends.”

The reports found that African-American and Hispanic children remain at a disadvantage in South Carolina. From 2013-2015. 35 percent of white children lived in families which were within 200 percent of the federal poverty level. At the same time, 71 percent of African-American and 70 percent of Hispanic children lived in the same rangel.

Williams said the report also gives states a general grade on children’s well being on a numerical scale. “South Carolina, we rank 39th overall compared to other states,” she said. “1 being the best, 50 being the worst.” Although South Carolina ranks in the bottom half, the score does show marked improvement and is the best for the state in the report’s history.

This is the second report by the foundation focusing on racial demographics. The first was released in 2014. The report measures children’s progress on the national and state levels on key education, health and economic milestones by racial and ethnic groups. The report’s index uses a composite score of these milestones on a scale of 1 to 1,000 to make comparisons.