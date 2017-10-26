SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Power utility SCANA says it expects to eat more than $200 million of its failed VC Summer nuclear expansion project

— Officials have reopened a science and art museum on the South Carolina State University campus after it closed due to budget issues

— Companies which operate radio and TV stations will soon no longer have to actually maintain a studio in the town where they broadcast

— The Clemson University student senate has voted to impeach its vice president