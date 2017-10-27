SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Gov. Henry McMaster says he believes Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis should resign amid sexual harassment accusations

— Meanwhile, the governor is also asking the state’s environmental agency to hold off on new restrictions for beachfront development

— A man convicted of prostituting a 16-year-old girl will spend decades in prison

— A Charleston woman is accused of embezzling more than $750,000 from a business that manages money for homeowners associations