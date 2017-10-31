State disabilities director announces resignation

The director of South Carolina’s disabilities agency has said she will resign her leadership post, the latest development amid strengthening criticism of the department and a legislative review.

Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN) executive director Beverly Buscemi indicated in a letter to the agency’s board on Monday that she would leave her post December 8.

“I am honored to have worked with the consumers, families, advocates, providers and DDSN agency staff and Commissioners over the years.” the letter stated. “It has been a privilege to work alongside the amazing employees of DDSN. The agency is blessed to have strong staff that can assist in providing support and leadership during this transitional time.”

Buscemi has led the agency for the past eight years. The board hopes to pick an interim director at its meeting next month.

DDSN oversees treatment for those with intellectual disabilities, or brain and spinal cord injuries. The agency mostly subcontracts out to providers or local disability boards. A series of reports by The Greenville News this summer found issues with those providers, including high rates of abuse, neglect and even some deaths. A House oversight panel has been looking into the agency, partly due to those reports. The agency has maintained it often lacks the resources or legal authority to properly regulate local providers.