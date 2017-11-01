Health leaders launch effort to bring worldwide program to SC

What makes some people living in some communities live longer and healthier lives those who live in other areas?

The founders of the Blue Zones Project think they’ve figured that out and they want every community in the world to become a “Blue Zone,” including Charleston.

Health leaders in Charleston organized a meeting Wednesday for community leaders, organizations and businesses to learn more about Blue Zones. Dr. Medical University of South Carolina’s associate director for student services Susan Johnson has been working on community health programs in Charleston for years, but she said this saturates a citizen’s entire life by changing their environment.

“It’s really hard to do on an individual basis, but if you change the environment in which an individual lives and works and plays, you can really influence their behaviors,” she said.

The program goes beyond personal responsibility to involve schools, churches, businesses, employers, restaurants and grocery stores.

“It’s never been, I feel like, coordinated in all aspects of a community and that’s what I think is different about this, it engages everyone,” she said.

Johnson said the organizers of the Blue Zones Project see a lot of potential in South Carolina.

“They are also very excited about Charleston because they believe that we are the perfect city to take this on,” she said. “They don’t have any Blue Zone projects on the East Coast.”

Some participating communities in the United States include: Naples, FL; Fort Worth, TX, Albert Lea, MN; and Klamath Falls, OR.

Organizers hope South Carolina’s participation could help lift the state out of some of the lower health rankings in the nation, including the Health of Women and Children Report and the 2017 Senior Report.

“Having looked at the public health data and the health status of the citizens of our state, we could certainly benefit from this project,” Johnson said.

Although South Carolina residents can participate in a variety of health-promoting programs, Johnson said this one would complement the programs that already exist.

“The impact would be really significant,” she said. “We know we can do better and we’ve tried pretty much everything else out there. It’s proven.”

The Blue Zones Project encourages the Power of 9 Behaviors for Success: move naturally, purpose, plant slant, 80% rule, wine @ five, downshift, family first, right tribe and belong.

“A lot of it is the diet, plant based, you know, moving more naturally. Having connections to people. Having a purpose,” she said.

Wednesday’s meeting was for planners in order to gauge community interest, provide more information on the program and engage potential partners and sponsors.