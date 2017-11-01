Lexington Police host fundraiser for fallen Upstate trooper

The Lexington Police Department will host a luncheon Thursday to raise donations for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died while on duty in the Upstate.

Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr. died in a crash last week while on patrol in Greenville County.

“A loss like this affects everyone,” Cpl. Cameron Mortenson said. “And our officers came together and we were looking for a way we could help out and give back.”

Several Lexington-area businesses are donating food to the luncheon. That will allow all of the money raised to be given to Rebman’s family, including his three young daughters.

“When we do an event like this, we want to be able to give as much as we can to the family,” Mortenson said. “Since we’re starting at zero costs involved, any money we make during the luncheon will be then turned over to the family.”

Mortenson said he’s grateful for the community’s generosity.

“We see this over and over that the town of Lexington community is so supportive of law enforcement. So it doesn’t matter the trooper didn’t work here in the local area. Just the fact that someone is lost and was lost in the line of duty and they want to do their part to step in and do whatever they can to show support to that family.”

“It’s law enforcement South Carolina, in that even though we don’t work with somebody directly, I mean, there’s a brotherhood and sisterhood there and we certainly want to be able to give support to a family in need.

The department hopes to sell 500 lunches Thursday. All monetary donations will be accepted.

The luncheon will be held at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex, 111 Maiden Lane from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The $5 lunch includes two chili dogs, chips, drink, and dessert. Seating will be available or orders can be taken to-go.

To call in multiple to-go orders, please contact Corporal Cameron Mortenson at 803-609-7211 or email cmortenson@lexsc.com to set up a pick-up time.